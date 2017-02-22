I Draw Slow On Mountain Stage

The Dublin roots band I Draw Slow makes its debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Ireland's answer to Americana, the five-piece string band (led by siblings Dave and Louise Holden) follows the same musical path as Gillian Welch and Alison Krauss in finding new, folky grooves in old-time Appalachian song.

I Draw Slow's forthcoming release is Turn Your Face To The Sun, coming out April 21 on Compass Records. For this 2016 performance, the band sticks to cuts from White Wave Chapel, its second album with Pinecastle Records.



Set List

"Valentine"

"Goldmine"

"Carolina"

"Twin Sisters"

"Little Switzerland"