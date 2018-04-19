Related Program: 
  Aired on Thursday, April 19th.
In the ongoing search for better treatment of mental health issues and illnesses, one crucial consideration is the trade-off between the effectiveness of a given treatment versus any unpleasant or damaging side-effects it might have. On this edition of ST, we are talking about one such treatment -- it's one that's actually been around for decades, but that is now being done in a much different (and far more nuanced) manner: electrical stimulation of the brain. Our guest is Dr. Hamed Ekhtiari, an associate investigator at the Laureate Institute for Brain Research (or LIBR) here in Tulsa. He will soon give a free lecture here at TU titled "How Non-Invasive Electrical Brain Stimulation Can Reshape the Future of Mental Health: Potentials for TU-LIBR Collaborations." His address will mainly be directed at engineering students, although the public is welcome to attend, and it begins at noon in Keplinger Hall (at 430 South Gary Place).

