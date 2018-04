The Tulsa School Board discusses what to do next. The district has now used all of its built-in snow days in the school calendar. The snow days expired on April 5th. Instruction missed since that time, for the teacher walkout, will have to be made up.

The board is looking at a couple of options. One would be to tack the days on to the end of the school calendar. The other would be to extend the length of the current school day.

No firm decision was reached last night.