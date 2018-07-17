How and Why to Make Route 66 Part of the U.S. National Park Serivce's National Historic Trail System

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we talk about the ongoing effort to make Route 66 a part of the U.S. National Park Serivce's National Historic Trail System. If this were to happen, Route 66 would become the 20th such trail in America, joining The Lewis and Clark Trail, The Oregon Trail, and others. This designation could mean a serious economic boost to our state, as Oklahoma has more Route 66 mileage than any other state through which the highway runs. We have two guests today. Our first is Diana Tisue, a project manager with the National Trust for Historic Preservation; she's part of a team of Trust staffers and volunteers now traveling along all of Route 66 in order to call attention to the effort to make this highway part of the National Historic Trail System. Our other guest, who gives us a decidedly local perspective on this effort -- and what it could mean for our community -- is Ken Busy, the executive director and CEO of the Route 66 Alliance.