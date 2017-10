Tulsa Police make an arrest is a most bizarre hold-up. It happened this morning about 10:30. It was at the Tulsa Federal Credit Union at 4th and Elgin downtown.

A man entered the bank and gave an employee a note saying his was robbing the place. He then patiently waited for police to arrive. He reportedly told officers he was tired of having no place to live and wanted to go back to jail.

He got his wish.