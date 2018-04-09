"The Holocaust by Bullets" at the 21st Annual Yom HaShoah in Tulsa

On this edition of ST, we learn about the remarkable ongoing work of one Father Patrick Desbois, a Catholic priest and Vatican consultant who's also the founder and president of Yahad-In Unum, an international organization that has thus far interviewed more than 5,300 eyewitnesses of Jewish and Roma executions by Nazi mobile units at more than 2,100 sites across Eastern Europe. He's also the author of the award-winning memoir, "The Holocaust by Bullets: A Priest's Journey to Uncover the Truth Behind the Murder of 1.5 Million Jews." Father Desbois will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming 21st Annual Yom HaShoah, an Interfaith Holocaust Commemoration here in Tulsa, happening on Monday the 9th (beginning at 7pm) at the TCC VanTrease PACE on East 81st Street. (More info on this event is posted here.) Our guest on today's show is Jacob Howland, the McFarlin Professor of Philosophy at TU.