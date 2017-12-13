Related Program: 
Holiday Gift Suggestions for Book-Lovers from Nancy Pearl

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak once again with our longtime book reviewer, Nancy Pearl. A retired librarian, bestselling author, literary critic, and former Tulsan, Nancy, now based in Seattle, is a well-known reading advocate who was named the 2011 Librarian of the Year by Library Journal. Here are the books that she recommended to us on today's program: "The Talented Ribkins" by Ladee Hubbard "10 Restaurants That Changed America" by Paul Freedman "4321: A Novel" by Paul Auster "Seven-Day Magic" by Edward Eager   "A Long Way from Verona" by Jane Gardam "Uncivil Seasons" by Michael Malone "Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter" by Tom Franklin "Lucky Ones" by Julianne Pachico [end]

