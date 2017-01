A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle this morning near 95th and South Sheridan. The vehicle fled the scene according to Tulsa Police.

The crash happened on the bridge over the Creek Turnpike about 5:30 this morning. The victim may have been jogging in the area. South Sheridan is just two lane in that area, so the roadway was closed to traffic between 91st and 101st South. Traffic was rerouted to Memorial and Yale.

No names have been released.