Highway Patrol: 2 Texas Residents Dead in Greer County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two Texas residents have been killed in a crash in Greer County.

A preliminary report says Kenedy, Texas, residents Emily Monson and Shaylene Monson died Friday afternoon west of the town of Granite.

Two young children traveling with them were treated and released from local hospitals.

The patrol report says the driver, Emily Monson, struck from behind a semitrailer that was making a right turn into a private drive.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semitrailer wasn't injured.