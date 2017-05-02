Hickman Named to Higher Ed Regents

Gov. Mary Fallin has named former Oklahoma House Speaker Jeff Hickman to the State Regents for Higher Education.

Hickman, a Republican from Fairview, served in the House between 2004 and 2016 and served as speaker between 2014 and 2016. Hickman also served as speaker pro tem and as chairman of various legislative committees. Hickman could not seek re-election because of 12-year legislative term limits.

Prior to his election, Hickman worked at the University of Oklahoma as press secretary to the university president, special projects coordinator in the division of public affairs and assistant to the university's president and athletic director.

Fallin announced Hickman's appointment on Monday. He will serve a nine-year term that expires in May 2026, pending confirmation by the state Senate. He will replace James "Jimmy" Dean Harrell.