Helping Victims of Domestic Violence, Every Day: Tulsa's Family Safety Center

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we learn about the nonprofit Family Safety Center, which is located in the basement of the downtown Tulsa Police Station. Its mission -- as noted at the Tulsa Family Safety Center Facebook page -- is "to promote safety and justice in Tulsa County through co-located, multi-disciplinary services that offer protection, hope, and healing to victims of family violence." Our guest is Suzann Stewart, executive director of this organization, who adds that the center helps not only victims of domestic violence, but also those who have been subjected to sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, and elder abuse. Clients from all over Tulsa County visit this center daily -- some are coming for the first time; others are making a repeat appearnce. Records show that some 4,200 people sought help at the Family Safety Center for the first time in 2015.