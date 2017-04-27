Helping Victims of Domestic Violence, Every Day: Tulsa's Family Safety Center

Oklahoma City, OK – Okla. congressman praises proposed law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Rep. Dan Boren is praising President Obama's initiative to enact legislation that would increase protections against domestic violence on Native American tribal land.

The Justice Department has urged Congress to approve legislation to address the shortcomings of current laws that often allow non-Indian assailants to escape criminal investigations and prosecutions by tribal authorities when domestic violence is committed on tribal land.