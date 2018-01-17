Help is Being Called to Address Tulsa's Waterline Breaks

The city of Tulsa is bringing in a contractor to help address the rash of waterline breaks. The cold weather is catching the blame for breaks all over town. Eric Parker heads up the city’s efforts to fix the breaks.

City crews will work on some of the smaller breaks, while a contractor handles the big ones. Parker says yesterday’s break at 21st and Peoria is one of those big ones.

Parker says new pipe will be installed and then the road will be resurfaced. It expects that to take, at least, a couple of weeks.