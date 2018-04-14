Heavy Wild Fire Damage in Western Oklahoma

A fast-moving wildfire has forced an evacuation order for about 1,400 people in three northwest Oklahoma small towns.

Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander said his deputies are going door-to-door in Seiling, Taloga and Putnam telling residents to leave. Sander urged people to heed the warning to leave and let firefighters protect property.

Sander said some who had earlier been evacuated from the nearby town of Vici were being allowed to return home.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency Friday in 55 of the state's 77 counties. Blazes have scorched more than 200,000 acres (809 sq. kilometers) in Dewey and neighboring Woodward counties. The declaration will help speed up emergency purchases and deliveries to help fight fires.

A turkey hunter was hospitalized with burns after being trapped in one fire.