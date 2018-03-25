Heavy Rain This Week

A strong mid level speed max will lift into northeast Oklahoma this

afternoon. Moderate elevated instability combined with strong deep

layer shear will support a few severe thunderstorms with the

potential for hail to the size of half dollars. The limited severe

weather potential will persist through tonight with a continued

threat for mainly large hail.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms should be ongoing across parts

of the area Monday morning, with additional showers and

thunderstorms likely to develop Monday afternoon into Monday

night as a slow-moving cold front moves into the region. A few of

these thunderstorms will likely be severe, with both large hail

and damaging winds possible. The most likely area to see any

severe weather will be across eastern Oklahoma and perhaps into

far western Arkansas as well.

In addition to the severe thunderstorm potential, the threat of

locally heavy rainfall will increase Monday night due to the slow

movement of the front. With the upper level system expected to be

slow to push east of the area, the heavy rainfall potential will

linger through Tuesday night. Storm total rainfall amounts in the

2 to 5 inch range, with isolated totals to 7 inches, continue to

appear likely, which could lead to both river flooding and

isolated flash flooding.