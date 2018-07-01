Heat and Humidty for Green Country

Thunderstorm coverage will continue to increase across parts of northeast Oklahoma through mid to late morning as early morning thunderstorms in Kansas continue to spread southeastward. These storms are not expected to be severe and should diminish by midday. Additional isolated to scattered thunderstorm development is expected across areas to the south and east of Interstate 44 during the early to mid afternoon hours, near an outflow boundary from the morning thunderstorms. The strongest thunderstorms may produce hail to the size of quarters and damaging winds up to 65 mph. In addition to the thunderstorm threats, high surface moisture will lead to humid conditions this afternoon. Heat index values will range from 100 to 105 across much of eastern Oklahoma and west central Arkansas.