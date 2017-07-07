Heat Alert Issued by EMSA

EMSA issues a medical heat alert when we respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period. EMSA is urging citizens to take proactive measures to stay safe in the heat by keeping fluids accessible and drinking plenty of water before going outdoors and during outdoor time. Also, limit outdoor time and take frequent breaks in shade or indoors, especially if having extended time outdoors such as sporting events and yardwork.

EMSA says five patients became ill from the heat yesterday. The five patients included:

12-year-old year old male

52-year-old male

30-year-old male

32-year-old male

Age-unknown adult female

Three of the patients were transported non-emergent to a local hospital, including the 12-year-old male who was transported from the Alsuma Soccer Complex.

Tips for staying healthy in the heat:

· PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

· Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

· No alcohol or caffeine.

· If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

· Also, don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. They have programs that could possibly help you.

· Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

· Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.