Hearing Delayed for Suspected Get Away Driver

The Preliminary Hearing for 22-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez is on-hold until this fall. It had been set for today in Wagoner County.

Rodriguez is the suspected get-away driver from a botched home invasion that left three Collinsville area teenagers dead. The crime took place last March at a home east of Broken Arrow along 91st Street South.

The teens had cased the home and did not believe anyone was inside. However, the homeowner’s son was in the house and shot the intruders as they broke into the home.

The new hearing date is September 26th.