Hear Laura Marling's Gorgeous New Song 'Wild Fire'

Laura Marling's latest taste from what may be her best album so far is "Wild Fire," a beautiful, breezy reflection on the universal search for identity and purpose. It's an immediately arresting mix of spare, fluttering percussion and gospel harmonies with gently strummed acoustic guitars. Marling lets the song breathe and slowly open up. It feels like the dawn.

"Would you die to know how you're seen?" Marling sings. "Are you getting away with who you're trying to be?"

This is the second single the singer has released from her next full-length, Semper Femina. She previously dropped the album opener "Soothing," which we featured on All Songs Considered. Semper Femina is due out on Marling's label, More Alarming Records, March 10.

