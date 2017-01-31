Health Insurance is the Topic at a Tulsa Town Hall

People have many questions about the future of health care insurance in Oklahoma and across the nation. The State Insurance Commissioner is holding town hall forums across the state. Mike Rhoads is Deputy Commissioner. He says it’s a survey on what people would like to see in place of the Affordable Care Act. Some aspects, like not refusing those with a pre-existing condition and allowing kids up to age 26 to stay on your family policy, will likely stay the same.

Rhoads says if you have insurance you should be okay for 2017, the big changes will come in 2018. Recommendations will be submitted to lawmakers working on health care reform.