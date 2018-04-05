The Health Department Alerts Tulsans to a Potential for Measles

Someone returning to Tulsa recently from an international trip contracted measles…and the City-County Health Department is alerting people of possible exposure. Leanne Stephens with the Health Department says measles is very contagious, and can linger for as long as a couple of hours after the carrier has left the area.

The Health Department has all the pertinent information about where and when possible exposures may have occurred. Anyone concerned or with questions may call the Department’s measles hotline at 918-595-4500.