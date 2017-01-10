Health Department Aims High with Community Improvement Plan

Tulsa health officials launch a plan to improve the community’s overall health.

The plan was developed over nine months, and Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said they have big things in mind.

"It's our goal, No. 1, initially, to be the healthiest county in Oklahoma," Dart said. "But, in thinking broadly, and why not here, and why not Tulsa, why can't we be the healthiest county in the country? And there's no reason why we can't."

The plan's focus will be on improving health education and access to health resources. That means thinking outside the doctor’s office.

"You know, it's really easy for us to say you need to get out and walk 30 minutes a day, but if you're living in a neighborhood that doesn't have sidewalks, doesn't support a healthy environment, then it's going to be really hard for you to do that," said health department spokeswoman Kaitlin Snider.

According to the plan, improving access to health care includes addressing housing, transportation and food, and improving health education involves boosting Tulsa’s overall educational attainment, not just teaching people about specific things like health insurance.

Those efforts will require local officials' help, and City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said government and health are intertwined.

"We have to work together, and we have to be at the table together with that health in all policies approach mindset as we move forward to improve quality of life in our city, which translates to our state," Hall-Harper said.

The Pathways to Health program plans to bring people together for quarterly meetings on the community health improvement plan's progress. It’s also going to award two $5,000 grants in March to programs working to improve community health.