Head of OU Fundraising Group Seeks Regents' Ouster

The head of the University of Oklahoma's LGBTQ Alumni Society is asking the organization's 400 members to stop donating to the university until Regent Kirk Humphreys resigns from the board.

OU LGBTQ Alumni Society President Joe Sangirardi sent an email to members on Thursday asking them to sign a petition and boycott donations to the university.

Humphreys sparked outrage when he made comments on an Oklahoma City public affairs TV show that aired Sunday comparing gay people to pedophiles. Humphreys later said that wasn't his intention and apologized for his "lack of clarity."

Humphreys told The Associated Press this week he has no plans to step down from his post.

Sangirardi says the LGBTQ Alumni Society endows a $65,000 scholarship and that its members separately donate to OU.