"Hamilton" Coming to Tulsa in Summer 2019

"Hamilton" fans get their chance to see the show in Tulsa in roughly two and a half years.

The Broadway smash's national tour stop in summer 2019 was announced along with Celebrity Attractions' 2017–18 season. CEO Ed Payton said Tulsa’s commitment to Broadway musicals was established in 1996 during a sold-out, six-week run of Phantom of the Opera.

"Unlike the six weeks, we are going to have a much smaller run of the show, because everywhere it goes, they want it for a very long time," Payton said. "And so it is going to be a very limited engagement, unfortunately."

Dates and ticket information will be announced later.

The 2017–18 Celebrity Attraction season shows are "The Little Mermaid," "The Bodyguard," "A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder," "Finding Neverland," "The Sound of Music," and "An American in Paris."

Mayor G.T. Bynum said these productions give a boost to the local economy, citing figures from the production company’s most recent season.

"We had 173 shows here in Tulsa. We sold almost 200,000 tickets to that, and the annual economic impact of those shows was over $54 million," Bynum said.

OKC Broadway also landed a Hamilton stop for the 2018–19 season.