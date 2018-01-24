Haley Heynderickx, 'Sane' (Live)

Slingshot artist Haley Heynderickx is a Portland songwriter with sensitive, questioning lyrics and an expressive voice. Her song "Sane" has a penetrating sense of melancholy; Heynderickx's voice nearly breaks upon the final return to the chorus as she sings, "the look in your eyes kept me sane." It was first released on her 2016 EP, Fish Eyes. Her debut album, I Need to Start a Garden, comes out March 2.

This performance, with backing from Luz Elena Mendoza (Y La Bamba) and Alex Fitch (Typhoon), was recorded in the Mosier Twin Tunnels — part of the old Columbia River Highway, hundreds of feet above the river in the scenic Columbia River Gorge. The original highway was an engineering landmark when it was completed in 1922: a winding and elegantly bridged two-lane road that took motorists in Ford Model Ts past waterfalls and plunging drops, reportedly inspired by the Axenstrasse built along Lake Lucerne in Switzerland. Once the straighter, faster modern highway (now Interstate 84) was built close to river level, the old highway fell into disrepair. Sections of the original road, including the Mosier Twin Tunnels, were reopened for hikers and cyclists in 2000. (The recording was halted several times to let cyclists pass.)

