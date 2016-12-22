Group Calls for Kirby to Step Down

Records reveal a former legislative assistant and her attorneys were paid $44,500 to settle a sexual harassment complaint against a state representative.

Hollie Anne Bishop says Republican Rep. Dan Kirby, a Tulsa Republican, began sexually harassing her shortly after she started working for him in January 2015. She says she was fired without an explanation Nov. 20, 2015, in retaliation for reporting the alleged harassment.

Kirby hasn't responded to requests for comment.

The Oklahoman reports online records show Bishop accepted a more than $28,000 payment, and her attorneys accepted more than $16,000. Most legislators didn't know about the accusation or the settlement, which were made Nov. 22. Who authorized the payment is unknown.

A written demand for compensation for the alleged harassment and termination had been made to the state House.

Bishop's attorney, Justin Meek, says the matter's been resolved.

Kirby's bio on the state house website, does not mention a wife, but does indicate he has two daughters.

'We the People-Oklahoma', the group that protested former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz, has called for Kirby's resignation.