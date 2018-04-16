Related Program: 
"Grits to Glory: How Southern Cookin' Got So Good"

  Aired on Wednesday, April 11th.
Our guest is the Tulsa-based author Joe Johnston, who's originally from Missouri, and who's written many books over the years on various topics. He joins us to talk about his newest publication, a folksy, far-ranging, and conversational history of Southern cooking -- from sun tea and fruitcake and vegetables to "the Colonel's chicken" and BBQ and beyond. Johnston will participate in an upcoming symposium, to be presented this coming weekend by TU's Oklahoma Center for Humanities; "Native American Cuisines: Traditions and Contemporary Context Symposium" will happen at the Gilcrease Museum on April 13th and 14th.

By Rich Fisher