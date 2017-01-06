The Great Oklahoma Windmill Rip-Off?

DRUMMOND, Okla. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after several steel windmills were reported stolen in three northwest Oklahoma counties.

Oklahoma City TV station KOCO reports that the windmill thefts were reported in Alfalfa, Garfield and Major counties over the past few weeks. Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles says that although windmills can be collector items, he thinks they were stolen for scrap metal.

The windmills can be as tall as 30 feet, so the sheriff says there's likely more than one person involved in the theft.

Niles says authorities have identified a possible suspect but no arrests have been announced.