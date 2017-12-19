Great Gift Suggestions for the Holidays...from Two of Our Music Hosts Here at Public Radio Tulsa

Related Program: 
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we offer some can't-miss suggestions for that music lover on your holiday shopping list. Our guests are both hosts of newly inaugurated music programs here at Public Radio Tulsa: Denis McGilvray (who shares with us a few world-music tips) hosts The Rhythm Atlas on Sunday nights at 6pm on Public Radio 89.5, and Jason Heilman (who tells us about a few of his favorite classical albums of 2017) is the host of the soon-to-launch Classical Tulsa, which will air every Friday at noon on Classical 88.7, beginning January 5th. Here, in broadcast order, are the albums and artists they spotlight for us: 'Ladilikan' by TRIO DA KALI & KRONOS QUARTET (World Circuit)  'Lándini' by AURELIO (Real World)  'Mogoya' by OUMOU SANGARE (No Format)  'World Music Network' Subscription Service -- a monthly music-delivery program offered by the UK-based Rough Music Guides (please see worldmusic.net for more info)  'Golijov: Azul' by YO-YO MA / THE KNIGHTS / ERIC JACOBSEN (Warner Classics)  'Last Leaf' by DANISH STRING QUARTET (ECM)  'The Complete RCA Recordings' by SEIJI OZAWA & THE CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA (Sony Music)  

