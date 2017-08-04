GRDA Expects Funding Boost for Program Fighting Illinois River Erosion

The Illinois River basin is booming, and the resulting development and land use near the river has led to more frequent and bigger floods.

"Of the records that have been set for flooding in the Illinois River basin, they've all been accomplished since 2015," said Grand River Dam Authority Vice President of Scenic Rivers and Water Quality Ed Fite.

GRDA expects the Oklahoma Conservation Commission to approve $500,000 next week for a program to counter erosion along the Illinois River. The voluntary conservation easement program pays landowners $75 per acre for 30 years.

"In turn, the landowners are agreeing not to graze livestock; cut hay; develop the property by placement of any structures, building roads and so forth," Fite said.

When the land is left alone, vegetation can come back to prevent erosion. Fite said erosion is a main culprit in worsening Illinois River basin flooding.

Some of the $500,000 the conservation commission should approve will cover a 50 acre parcel.

"Shortly thereafter, we should add another 150 acres sometime between now and October, so we'll be close to 700 acres at that point," Fite said.

Conservation easements are left open to recreation, like camping, fishing and hunting.