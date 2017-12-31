GRDA Crews Headed To Virgin Islands

The Grand River Dam Authority is increasing its participation to help restore power in United States Virgin Islands .

Earlier this week, 10 GRDA employees, including electric linemen, mechanics and vegetation management personnel, began the staging process in preparation to travel to the USVI to assist with the ongoing effort to repair the damage left behind by two category 5 hurricanes in September. These employees will join two other GRDA linemen, who have been helping with the effort in the region since the first week of December.