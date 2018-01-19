Grand Jury Wraps Up Monthly Work with No Bixby Indictments

The state’s multi-county grand jury wraps up its work for the month with no indictments. The jury has been, among other things, looking into reports of sexual assault on a Bixby Football player allegedly by other team members. The grand jury is expected to continue its probe next month.

Several members of the football squad were spotted at the grand jury meeting in Oklahoma City. Grand juries meet in secret.

The time line of the assault and why it took so long to report to authorities are expected to be the focus of the grand jury’s investigation.