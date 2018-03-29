Governor Signs Teacher Raise Bills After House Votes to Repeal Part of Funding Package

Gov. Mary Fallin signed Thursday teacher pay raise bills passed this week, but the primary funding measure is a bit lighter.

Oklahoma House Republicans on Thursday passed a bill to repeal the $5 nightly lodging tax in the funding package, House Bill 1010XX. It was worth an estimated $50 million in revenue, but Senate Republican leaders would not release the funding bill for the governor to sign with the lodging tax in place.

"It took us almost 30 years in this building to raise taxes and about 72 hours to turn around and cut them again, and we wonder why the public doesn’t trust us. We wonder why the public’s frustrated with us," said Rep. Jason Dunnington.

It was an odd afternoon in the House, with Republicans first needing a two-thirds majority vote to take up the repeal measure, House Bill 1012XX. Rep. Matt Meredith said they were one vote short with Rep. John Enns in Enid.

"We sent the highway patrol after a member of this body to bring him back here to vote, and we left the vote open for three hours," Meredith said.

Democrats voted against the repeal, but Proctor encouraged his Republican colleagues to vote for a provision making the repeal effective immediately.

"When you agree to a deal that’s been in the works for 15 months and then change that deal because the Senate has failed to do their job, I think that needs to be brought to light," Proctor said.

Without the lodging tax, HB1010XX should bring in around $400 million. Fallin also signed Thursday House Bill 1011XX, which caps itemized state income tax deductions at $17,000, and House Bill 1023XX, which gives teachers raises ranging from just less than 16 to a little more than 18 percent depending on their education and experience.

The lodging tax repealer still needs Senate approval.

Senate Republican leaders said Wednesday night collecting sales tax on third-party sales through Amazon can replace the lodging tax. No legislation to do that has been introduced.