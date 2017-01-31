Governor Fallin Touts Oklahoma Industry While in Italy

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin is touting the state's technology and energy industries at an event in Italy.

Fallin spoke Monday at the annual meeting of GE's Oil and Gas Division in Florence, Italy. According to a speech provided to The Oklahoman, Fallin praised GE's new global center in Oklahoma City and said researchers are working to find new technologies that will "create an abundance of oil and gas in a more efficient and less costly manner."

The governor also pitched Oklahoma as a low-tax, stable place for investment.

The governor's spokesman, Michael McNutt, says GE paid for Fallin's travel and accommodations, as well as her security detail's hotel. He says the state paid for the security detail's travel.