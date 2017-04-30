Governor Declares State of Emergency for All Oklahoma

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties after severe storms, flooding, strong winds and snow impacted the state.

Fallin said Saturday that the storm system has delivered widespread rain and high winds since Friday, with damage to power lines and power poles as well as trees, roofs and structures. In addition, more than 4 inches of snow has been reported in some areas of the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Fallin's executive order allows state agencies to make emergency purchases for disaster relief and preparedness. It's also the first step toward seeking federal aid.

A second executive order temporarily suspends the requirements for size and weights permits of oversized vehicles that transport materials and supplies used for storm relief.

The emergency declaration lasts for 30 days.