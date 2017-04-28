GOP Senator Under Ethics Investigation Resigns From Seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican state senator who is being investigated for possible misuse of campaign funds has resigned from the Oklahoma Senate.

State Sen. Kyle Loveless submitted a two-sentence letter of resignation Thursday, saying he had made "mistakes."

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater confirmed Thursday a criminal investigation is ongoing over the potential embezzlement of campaign funds. No charges have been filed.

A telephone message left with Loveless was not immediately returned.

Loveless was elected in 2012 to the District 45 seat that includes parts of southern Oklahoma City and Cleveland and Canadian Counties.

Loveless confirmed earlier this year that he was cooperating with an investigation by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission for not reporting campaign contributions during the past two election cycles.