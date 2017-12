Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder won their fourth in a row with a 103-89 victory over the Utah Jazz. Utah had no answer Saturday night for the trio of Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. Westbrook had his 11th triple-double of the season. George had 26 points, five rebounds, six steals and two blocks. Anthony added 16 points.