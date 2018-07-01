Glenpool Woman Died in Creek Pike Crash

A 95-year-old Glenpool woman is dead after crashing her car Saturday afternoon on the Creek Turnpike. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened near Harvard about 3:15 Saturday.

The Patrol says for some reason, Ester Morrison lost control of her 2003 Ford Taurus. The car ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree. It then slammed in to a concrete retaining wall.

She was trapped in the wreckage for about 15 minutes. She was removed with the help of the Tulsa Fire Department. She was rushed to the hospital, but died upon arrival.