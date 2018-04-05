One in seven adults has a mental illness, and one in 20 has a serious mental illness. Nearly 90,000 Tulsa County adults needs treatment for severe mental illness but there isn't enough funding. Untreated mental illness is extremely costly to the state of Oklahoma. The compounding factors are complex and the solutions often seem bleak, so where do we go from here?

Last week, The Tulsa Regional Mental Health Improvement Plan was released, detailing statistcs and a 10-year improvement plan putting children first.

The report is a product of a partnership with The University of Tulsa Oxley College of Health Sciences, Urban Institute, and the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation. Dr. Gerard Clancy led the steering committee.

Join us for The Give and Take on Mental Health Monday, April 23rd from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Perkins Auditorium on the OU-Tulsa campus. Our panel, moderated by Dr. John Schumann, will discuss the report and improvement plan.

Come join the conversation! This event is free and open to the public but registation is required. REGISTER HERE

What is The Give & Take? It’s a Public Radio Tulsa event series that is an opportunity to build community among public radio listeners and encourage civil discourse on the important issues facing our city, state, and nation, all in a relaxed setting.​ (We also have door prizes and light refreshments!)