Gilcrease Museum Acquires a Set of Rare Film Stills from a 1930 John Wayne Film

"The Big Trail" -- a classic Western from 1930, and the first film in which John Wayne had a starring role -- was chosen in 2006 by the Library of Congress to be a part of the National Film Registry. And it was shot in a wide-screen format (rare for that time) by the legendary Hollywood director, Raoul Walsh. Just recently, it was announced that someone has donated to Gilcrease Museum a set of rare stereoscopic photographs that were taken on the set of this motion picture, which was actually filmed all over the West, from New Mexico to Utah to California. On this edition of StudioTulsa, we get the story of this special gift from Mark Dolph, an Associate Curator of History at the museum, and Justin Rawlins, an Assistant Professor in the Departments of Communication and Film Studies here at TU. Also on today's ST, our commentators Janet Pearson and Jeff Nix offer a co-written piece called "Then and Now."