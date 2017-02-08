Related Program: 
Getting to Know Mahir Zeynalov, the DC-Based Turkish Journalist and Media Analyst

By 27 seconds ago
  • Aired on Wednesday, February 8th.
    Aired on Wednesday, February 8th.

Turkey has been a vital U.S. ally for many years, but is that going to change in the Age of Trump? And for that matter, what do -- or don't -- Presidents Trump and Erdogan have in common? On this edition of ST, we speak with Mahir Zeynalov, a noted Turkish journalist, media analyst, and press-freedom advocate. Zeynalov is now based in Washington, DC, as he was deported from his homeland in 2014 by the Turkish Interior Ministry; he is well-known for his writing, which appears in Al Arabiya, The Huffington Post, and other publications. He'll be speaking here in Tulsa on contemporary U.S.-Turkey relations, appearing both tonight (Wednesday the 8th) and tomorrow night (Thursday the 9th). Tonight's event, hosted by the Tulsa Raindrop Turkish House, will happen in Broken Arrow, OK, and you can find more information about it here. Tomorrow night's event, happening at the TU College of Law, is detailed at this link.

