Frontier Airlines Expansion Takes it Back to Tulsa

Frontier Airlines announced a big expansion Tuesday that will bring it back to Tulsa after a seven-year absence.

The airline is adding 21 cities and 85 routes to its network, with service for some starting as soon as October.

"Their Tulsa service, though, will come on board this spring, and they'll be providing nonstop service to three destinations: Denver, Orlando and San Diego," said Tulsa International Airport spokeswoman Alexis Higgins.

Frontier's flight schedules for Tulsa should be loaded sometime this fall.

"At this point, it looks like probably late April, early May, potentially, to have it on board and people actually seeing planes in and out of Tulsa with the animal tails that they're known for," Higgins said.

Frontier last flew out of Tulsa seven years ago to Denver. The airline filed for bankruptcy in 2008 and became an ultra-low-cost carrier in 2014. The airline is aiming to double its current number of routes by next summer.

Frontier is also restoring service to Oklahoma City.