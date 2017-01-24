Fries Used in Possible Abduction Attempt at Sand Springs

French-fries are used as bait in what Sand Springs officials fear may have been a child abduction attempt. It happened yesterday afternoon near the Clyde Boyd Middle School. A girl was walking home from school when she noticed a car following her. At a stop sign, the woman driver tried to lure the girl to her car with an offer of free French-fries.

Sand Springs Police spokesman Todd Enzbrenner says the girl said “no”. When the woman asked her again, the girl ran away and the woman drove off.

This same car may have been spotted in Owasso last week with the driver taking pictures of young children.

The car is a white, new model mini van with tinted windows. The driver is in her mid-20s, heavy set with brown hair and glasses.