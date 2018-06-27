This Friday Night! It's the Hidden Sixties Summer Special!

Join our old friends John Wooley and Scott Gregory as they co-present the latest HIDDEN SIXTIES SUMMER SPECIAL, airing Friday the 29th at 8pm on KWGS 89.5 FM -- and streaming at that same time online, of course, at publicradiotulsa.org. It'll be a sun-screened, toe-tapping, air-conditioned, fun-fun-fun mixture of pop, rock, jazz, easy listening, and what-not -- all of it being oh-so-tasty summer-flavored music that you haven't heard since the 1960s...if you've heard it at all. Tune in for everything from Annette to Kangaroo, from Blossom Dearie to Jim Nabors, and much more. Dig it, kids!