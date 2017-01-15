Freezing Rain Exits the Region Leaving Icy Mess

Many Oklahoma highways, bridges and county roads remained slick and hazardous as a second round of freezing rain pushed its way through the state.

State transportation officials cautioned Saturday that roads in southwestern Oklahoma are dangerous, including a section of Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma.

The agency says roads in the northeastern and central parts of the state remained slick in some areas, including Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

The second band of freezing rain posed an even greater travel risk in counties north and west of Interstate 44, where temperatures dipped below freezing early Saturday.

Forecasters say conditions will begin to improve Sunday as the system moves out of Oklahoma.

Freezing precipitation was expected in parts of the nation's central corridor throughout most of the holiday weekend.