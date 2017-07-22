Former Oklahoma Lawmaker Sentenced in Corporate Fraud Case

A former Oklahoma legislator has served only 10 days in jail after reaching a plea agreement in a felony case accusing him of embezzlement.

Bryan County Jail officials say 52-year-old Terry J. Matlock's jail term was reduced because he was a well-behaved inmate. The Oklahoman reports that Matlock was also sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Last year, Oklahoma's multicounty grand jury announced an indictment that accused Matlock of embezzling more than $75,000. They said the former lawmaker used co-op resources to pay for property repairs and to restore a 1980 Ford Bronco from 2008 to 2014.

Matlock has been required to pay $450 toward the restitution amount each month since May.

Matlock was a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1990 to 2002.

