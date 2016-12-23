Former House Speaker Approved Kirby Settlement Pay Out

It was former Oklahoma House speaker Jeff Hickman of Fairview who authorized the $44,000 payout of state funds to settle a sexual harassment complaint against a Tulsa lawmaker.

Tulsa Republican Dan Kirby was accused of sexually harassing an office assistant. After she filed a complaint, she was fired. When she got an attorney to pursue legal action, settlement talks apparently started. No court case was ever filed.

Hickman apparently signed off on the payout just prior to leaving office on November 16th of this year. Just weeks before, Kirby was re-elected to the state house serving south and east Tulsa.

Kirby has not returned our calls.