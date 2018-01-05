Former Beef Council Employee Sentenced for Embezzlement

A former accountant for the Oklahoma Beef Council has been sentenced for embezzling nearly $2.7 million from the nonprofit.

46-year-old Melissa Day Morton was ordered to pay $3 million in restitution on Thursday. The beef council will receive $2.3 million, while the rest will go to the IRS and an insurance company.

Records show that Morton has already paid nearly $238,000 in restitution.

Morton was charged with bank fraud and making a false federal income tax return in May. Prosecutors say she forged organization checks from 2009 to 2016.

Morton says the money was used to fund a children's clothing boutique in Edmond and to help her family members.

The nonprofit supports Oklahoma cattle ranchers. Morton worked for the organization from 1995 until July 2016.