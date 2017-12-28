Flu Deaths Reach Double Digits in Oklahoma

The weekly statistics are out, and another person has died from flu in Oklahoma. It brings the season total to ten, with one more fatality reported this past week. Statewide, 121 more patients were hospitalized with flu symptoms, bringing the total this year to 425. Counties with the most hospitalizations are those with the largest populations. Oklahoma County reports 120 cases, Tulsa County reports 88. Two people have died from flu in the Tulsa area. Most of the state's fatalities are in the age range 50 and older.