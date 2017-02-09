Flu Deaths Jump in Oklahoma

The number of flu deaths in Oklahoma more than doubles in the past week. Of the 12 latest fatalities in the state, five are in Tulsa County. It brings the total statewide this season to 23, with eight total in Tulsa County. That leads the state. Jamie Dukes with the Oklahoma Health Department says it is just now hitting the high point of the flu season, and it’s not too late to get a shot. Health departments across the state still have plenty of the vaccine.

The number of hospitalizations has reached 827 statewide, with 189 in Tulsa County. That also leads the state.