Flooding Eases at Miami

Thunderstorms that dropped several more inches of rain in waterlogged eastern Oklahoma have moved out of state, leaving at least one town's streets flooded and local riverbanks swollen.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings Wednesday for several rivers in northeast Oklahoma, including the Caney River and Bird Creek, where up to 3 inches of rain fell overnight.

The additional rainfall prompted Miami, Oklahoma, to close its schools Wednesday because roads leading to some buildings were flooded. Emergency managers in the northeast Oklahoma town also said more than a dozen streets were underwater Wednesday morning.

Eastern Oklahoma was pummeled by strong thunderstorms, heavy rains and a reported tornado during the weekend.

Forecasters say the area will begin drying out for the rest of the week.